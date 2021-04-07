Wisconsin hopes to hire new AD ‘within a few months’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the search committee to pick a successor to retiring Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said the school hopes to make a hire “within a few months.” Peter Miller, the chair of Wisconsin’s athletic board, wouldn’t get more specific than that. Alvarez announced his retirement Tuesday and said it would take effect at the beginning of July. Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank has announced the members of a nine-person search committee. Alvarez has been Wisconsin’s athletic director since 2004 and coached Wisconsin’s football team from 1990-2005.