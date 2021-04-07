Wisconsin State Fair surveying potential fairgoers

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- After canceling the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Wisconsin State Fair want to know how potential visitors feel about the event this year.

They're asking people to fill out a survey.

We want to hear from you regarding the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair! Complete our survey for a chance to win a Visa Gift Card. SURVEY: https://t.co/MzA3JqM0QE pic.twitter.com/IP625CYVP6 — Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) April 6, 2021

The survey asks respondents how comfortable they are with large events, what activities they may be interested in and what COVID-19 safety measures they would like to see.

The fair is scheduled to run from August 5th through the 15th.