MARSHALL (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol said Wednesday a woman died after a crash on State Hwy. 73. Authorities say a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-94 and exited onto WIS 73 -- that's when the vehicle collided with a semi truck going northbound on WIS 73. The woman, 69, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the semi was unharmed.