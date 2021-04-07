Workers clear last train from deadly crash site in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Workers in Taiwan have removed the last remaining train car in the island’s worst rail accident in seven decades. Fifty people died and over 200 were injured in the crash on Friday when the train hit a construction truck that had fallen onto the track. The driver of the truck has been detained on charges of causing death by negligence. He has apologized for the accident and promised to cooperate with investigators. Taiwan’s minister for transportation and communications on Wednesday offered his resignation.