Afghans work to stem polio rise amid violence, pandemic

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan is inoculating millions of children against polio after pandemic lockdowns stalled the effort to eradicate the crippling disease. But the recent killing of three vaccinators points to the dangers facing the campaign. The three women were gunned down on March 30 as they carried out door-to-door vaccinations in the eastern city of Jalalabad. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic, and both have seen a disturbing increase in cases in recent years. In Afghanistan, 56 new cases were reported in 2020, the highest number since 2011, when 80 cases were registered.