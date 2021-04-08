AP Sources: El Salvador president snubs visiting Biden envoy

MIAMI (AP) — Aides to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele say he’s refused to meet with a visiting senior U.S. diplomat over what he sees as a pattern of slights from Democrats and the Biden administration. Bukele’s decision not to meet this week with the Biden administration’s envoy follows a similar snub he allegedly received from U.S. officials during an unannounced trip to Washington in February. It also comes just days after Bukele’s government awarded $1.2 million lobby contract to the State Department’s former top career diplomat in a bid to improve ties with the new American president.