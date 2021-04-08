Arizona man charged in scheme targeting sex offenders

PHOENIX (AP) — Three people have been charged with fraud in Arizona in what prosecutors say was a harassment scheme to get payments from sex offenders in exchange for removing their names from a website. Prosecutors say Charles Rodrick, Brent Oesterblad and Sarah Shea received money for removing the names from Rodrick’s site but failed to do so or republished the victims’ profiles on other sites owned by Rodrick. At a hearing, Rodrick said federal authorities tried unsuccessfully to build a criminal case against him several years ago. Efforts to find lawyers for Oesterblad and Shea were unsuccessful. Messages left for Rodrick’s attorney, Kristopher Califano, weren’t immediately returned.