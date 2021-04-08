One dead, four hospitalized in Texas shooting; suspect at large

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The suspect has now been taken into custody, per a report from ABC News.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person is dead and four more are hospitalized after a shooting at a Texas cabinet business, per a report from the Associated Press.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved, although an employee is believed to be responsible.

BRYAN, Tex. (WKOW) -- Several people are in critical condition after a shooting at an industrial complex in Bryan, Texas Thursday afternoon.

According to a report by ABC13 in Houston, police are still responding the the scene. At time of writing, there is no word on the identity of the shooter or a firm count of the number of injuries.

Six ambulances were called to the scene, responding at approximately 2:30 p.m. According to a report from CNN, authorities are still working to determine what happened and when.

This is a developing story.