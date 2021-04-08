Beloit 5th grader wins DNR poster contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A student from southern Wisconsin has taken the top spot in the annual Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest held by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

About 130 fourth through sixth graders from around the state sent in artwork.

Out of all of the submissions, Beloit fifth-grader Mathew Bernier won first place for his poster, in his age group.

“It was a fun and challenging task to narrow down the winners for each grade. The level of artistic ability and creativity of the students is incredible, and we look forward to highlighting these talented young artists," said Amanda Kamps, DNR Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist.

Fourth grade winners:

First place, Archer Peterson from Brillion

Second place, Nayeli Ostrander from Lodi

Third place, Hutson Conley from Plover

Fifth grade winners:

First place, Mathew Bernier from Beloit

Second place, Thea Kammerud from Darlington

Third place, Blythe Griggs from Campbellsport

Sixth grade winners:

First place, Miriam Borgwardt from Fond du Lac

Second place, Wyatt Orth from Medford

Third place, Kate Mischick from McFarland

The DNR says the posters help spread the word about our shared role in keeping all wildlife healthy and wild.

To see all of the winners and runners up, visit the DNR's website.