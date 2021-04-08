Biden seems ready to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears ready to let lapse a May 1 deadline for completing a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Orderly withdrawals take time, and Biden is running out of it.

Biden has inched so close to the deadline that his indecision amounts almost to a decision to put off a pullout of the remaining 2,500 troops and to continue supporting the Afghan military.

Biden suggested in late March it would be difficult logistically to remove all troops in the next three weeks — along with coalition partners that cannot get out on their own.

By ROBERT BURNS