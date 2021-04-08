CDC: no recommended changes after reports of adverse reactions from Johnson and Johnson vaccine

(WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not recommending any changes to vaccinations after people in several states reported adverse reactions after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The recipients reported dizziness, light headedness and rapid breathing. It led to pauses at vaccine clinics in Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina.

After analyzing, the CDC said it found no reason for concern -- so health departments can continue administering the COVID-19 vaccine.