Court delays execution of inmate who slipped through cracks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has delayed the execution of a convicted killer whose case federal public defenders said slipped through the cracks of the legal system. Thirty-six-year-old David Martin had been scheduled to die May 26. The Associated Press reported last year that Martin went without a lawyer for over a year after his sentence was upheld in 2018 and missed a chance to make a customary federal appeal. Justices on Thursday stayed Martin’s execution until his legal options are exhausted. He was sentenced in 2014 for fatally shooting 21-year-old Jeremy Cole during a robbery in northeastern Ohio two years earlier.