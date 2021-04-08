Dane County, Madison announce credit to help businesses rebound from COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced a 30 percent credit for certain area businesses Thursday, aiming to help the projected rebound from COVID-19.

According to a news release from Dane County spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, the credit will return $568,000 from Public Health Madison and Dane County for various businesses required to conduct health inspections.

“Every bit of support helps. This COVID-19 credit will provide financial assistance to licensed establishments and help them on their path to recovery from the pandemic” Parisi said in the release.

Businesses in line for the credit include food and drink establishments, tattoo and body piercing, hotels and tourist rooming houses, bed and breakfast, swimming pools, campgrounds and recreational campgrounds.

A resolution for the credit is on the docket for Thursday's Dane County Board meeting, and will be introduced at an upcoming City of Madison Common Council meeting. the measure is expected to pass through both bodies.