Egypt sentences senior Islamist leader to life in prison

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-owned news agency says that a senior leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group was sentenced to life in prison. The Middle East News Agency says a Cairo court on Thursday convicted Mahmoud Ezzat, the acting supreme guide of the country’s oldest Islamist organization, of terror acts that followed the military’s overthrow of Egypt’s first democratically elected president in 2013, Mohammed Morsi. Ezzat had been at large since the summer of 2013, after the military removed Morsi, who hailed from Brotherhood ranks. The 76-year-old Ezzat was arrested last summer, after police found him hiding in an apartment on the outskirts of Cairo.