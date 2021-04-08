EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?

Nearly 19,000 children traveling alone were stopped at the Mexican border in March, smashing previous highs set during periods of heavy child migration in 2014 and 2019. Is it a crisis? Migration to the U.S. from Mexico are increasing in a major way for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents — and for similar reasons. Central Americans have been fleeing poverty and violence for decades, and Hurricane Eta in November and hunger have given new impetus for some in Guatemala and Honduras. Migrants also are guided by changes U.S. policy — both real and rumored.