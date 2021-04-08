EXPLAINER: Why would an expert witness go without pay?

CHICAGO (AP) — Experts in medicine can command thousands of dollars for testifying in American courtrooms, but prosecutors made a point of letting jurors know that Dr. Martin Tobin was not being paid for his appearance Thursday at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death. Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois, testified that Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with Chauvin’s knee on his neck. Legal experts say the arrangement is unusual but not unprecedented.