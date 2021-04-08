Forward Madison, Madison Mallards return home this summer with fans

MADISON (WKOW)- Sports fans in Madison will once again soon be able to experience the joy of a day at the ballpark. The news comes after Dane County's latest emergency health order that has no capacity limits on outdoor gatherings.

"Breese is our home," Forward Madison Co-owner and COO Conor Caloia said. "It has been from the start. It always will be."

On Thursday, Forward Madison announced they will share their home with the Flamingos' fans this summer. This comes after the Flamingos played at Hart Park in Wauwatosa last season.

Madison, these are the words you've been waiting to hear:



We're back. pic.twitter.com/RYKppU6tVD — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) April 8, 2021

"We're not through this pandemic yet," Caloia said. "It's been a tough 12 months for so many people in so many different ways but this is a big sign in the community that we are kind of getting back."

The Flamingos are not the only sports team returning to Madison. The Madison Mallards are back at the Duck Pond after missing out on the 2020 season.

We've waited a long long looooooonnggg time to say this.. but we can now guarantee our RETURN TO THE DUCK POND this summer! ☀️⚾ 🍻 🦆https://t.co/rtlQoP56RQ — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) April 8, 2021

"We are excited to get back to normal and can't wait for the summer," Madison Mallards President Vern Stenman said.

Although this is a big step towards normalcy, it will still take some time. Both clubs will have limited capacity to start the season.

"We normally can put 6,750 people in the stadium right now," Stenman said. "We have to socially distance all of our attendees at events, that probably puts us in the neighborhood of 20 to 30 percent of our crowd."

"Hopefully getting maybe 800 folks or more in here for a match, that will be a positive step forward," Caloia said.

Season ticket holders will take priority, but there is optimism that the guidelines will evolve and the capacity will increase.

"It will be great to bring that staple of summer in Madison back," Caloia said.

"The thing we are most excited about I think is being a spot where the community can come back together," Stenman said.

Forward Madison will kick off its season first on May 15. The Madison Mallards' first pitch is May 31.