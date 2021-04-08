Forward Madison games to return to Breese Stevens Field in May

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's soccer team, Forward Madison FC, will return to Breese Stevens Field in May, and some fans will be allowed to watch the games in person.

The team will start the season with a limited capacity of fans under Dane County's latest health order. It requires fans to be seated six feet apart.

“Breese Stevens Field is and always will be the home of Forward Madison,” COO & Owner Conor Caloia said in a statement Thursday morning. “We are excited to be able to return to our fans and our city."

The team hosted games in Wauwatosa last year because of COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County.

The Flamingos will kick off a 14-game home schedule on May 15 against North Carolina FC.

“This past year has been really hard for a lot of people, and especially for those who’ve lost friends and family to this virus, heroic frontline healthcare workers, and people in the hospitality industry, many of whom are FMFC fans,” said Andrew Schmidt, president of Forward Madison's independent supporters' association The Flock. “For some, bringing soccer back to Breese is a bright light at the end of what’s felt like a very long, dark tunnel. We know we’re not out of the woods yet, but we can’t wait to be back.”

Forward Madison season ticket holders will be given priority for 2021 tickets, according to the team.

"We are working on an interpretation of the new orders to get our fans safely seated," Caloia said. "We appreciate our fans' patience as these orders change and we continue to adapt to them."

Seat assignments and single-game ticket information will be available in early May. Season ticket packages are available now on the team's website.