German factory orders up for 2nd straight month in February

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that factory orders in Germany, an important indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, rose for the second consecutive month in February. The Economy Ministry said Thursday that orders were up 1.2% compared with January, which itself saw a 0.8% gain. It was the ninth increase in the past 10 months, the exception being a drop in December. The gain was driven by demand at home, with orders from inside Germany rising 4%. Orders from other countries in the 19-nation eurozone were up 2.7%, but those from elsewhere in the world dropped 2.3%.