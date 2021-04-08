Grant program helps UW-Platteville students get through COVID-19 pandemic

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- A program at UW-Platteville has helped thousands of students with financial issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is called Pioneers Helping Pioneers.

Students can apply for emergency grants. If approved, they can use the money for a variety of things like tuition, housing and food.

Senior Samantha Buerer received some money through the grant program.

"It's really nice to be able to ask them for help and they were totally understanding," Buerer tells 27 News. "It's really nice to know that the school's got our back."

The university says the average grant is about $1,000.