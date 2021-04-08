More rain for the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - As one low moves out, another looks to move in as we head into the weekend bringing some much needed rain.

While the chance for rain may dampen your outdoors plans throughout the weekend, the rain is much needed; not only has Wisconsin been seeing elevated fire risks, the latest drought monitor data suggests worsening conditions across parts of Racine and Kenosha counties.

While the moderate drought conditions only make up just less than 1% of the state, nearly 90% of Wisconsin still remains abnormally dry.

Starting Friday, one low pressure system will start to exit the region. As it does, the rain threat is going to be light and there'll also be periods of dry conditions especially into the evening and overnight into Saturday.

While Saturday may start off dry, the 27 News meteorologist are watching the possibility for another low to move through starting late Saturday and last through Sunday.

The low will bring a better chance for rain across south and eastern parts of Wisconsin, where the driest conditions have developed from last week to this week.

While rain totals are not concerning, over the weekend an inch or two of rain could be picked up the farther east you live while lesser amounts could be picked up farther west.