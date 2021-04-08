Janesville man appears for court hearing on U.S. Capitol chaos

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - A Janesville man made his first federal court appearance Thursday after being charged in connection with January's storming of the U.S. Capitol, where members of Congress were evacuated and deaths took place.

Michael Fitzgerald, 42, faces several charges, including remaining in a restricted building without authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A federal magistrate in Madison allowed Fitzgerald to remain free during his case, but required he wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, and stay away from Washington, D.C. except for attending or preparing for court.

Fitzgerald's attorney maintains Fitzgerald did not clash with police and only took photos.

For more on this Janesville man's alleged role during the infamous incident and his connection to military veterans in Janesville, visit wkow.com and watch 27 News.