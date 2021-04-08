Mallards return to Madison for 2021 season

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 20 months away from the Duck Pond thanks to COVID-19, the Madison Mallards are set to return to action next month.

According to a news release from team president Vern Stenman, the Mallards will kick off their season May 31. The team did not announce any sort of attendance restriction.

“Part of summer in Madison is enjoying the old ballgame at the Duck Pond,” Stenman said in the release. “It has been a tough year for us and our community and we can’t wait to bring everyone back together around America’s pastime at the ballgame this summer once again.”

Group tickets and season ticket renewals will be up for sale in early May, and individual tickets will be on sale at a later date.