Man faces charge after Chicago road rage shooting wounds boy

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting that wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicago’s famed Lake Shore Drive. Chicago police say in a statement Thursday that 43-year-old Jushawn Brown, of Chicago, fired shots at another vehicle “during a road rage incident” about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police have said shots were fired at the car Brown was in, which crashed after the boy was shot in the temple. It wasn’t immediately known whether Brown had a lawyer who could comment. No other arrests have been reported. The shooting happened in what is shaping up to be one of the most violent years for Chicago in memory.