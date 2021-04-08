Man linked to 5 killings in 2 states makes court appearance

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man facing murder charges in two states has made a court appearance as he awaits a possible indictment. Sean Lannon appeared by videoconference in Gloucester County, New Jersey, where he was charged last month with murder in the beating death of Michael Dabkowski. Lannon also is charged with murder in New Mexico in the slaying of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an airport. He is also suspected in the death of a fourth person found dead in the truck. Authorities arrested Lannon in St. Louis a few days after Dabkowski was killed. Lannon’s attorney didn’t comment after Thursday’s proceeding.