Man who was wrongly imprisoned for 44 years gets $750,000

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man who served nearly 44 years in prison for a crime he says he didn’t commit has received compensation from the state of North Carolina. Ronnie Long told The Charlotte Observer that it’s not nearly enough. Long received $750,000. It is by law the state’s top compensation for victims of wrongful incarceration. Long was convicted of raping the widow of a Cannon Mills executive in 1976 by an all-white jury in Concord. Potentially exculpatory evidence was either intentionally withheld from his defense team or disappeared. And there was a tampered pool of potential jurors. A federal court overturned Long’s conviction. And he was pardoned by Gov. Roy Cooper. Long walked free six weeks after his mother’s death.