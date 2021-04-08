Monkey business: 2 dozen monkeys escape German zoo for a day

BERLIN (AP) — About two dozen monkeys broke out of a southwestern German zoo and spent the day lolling in the sun near a forest before being recaptured. The Barbary macaques, commonly known as Barbary apes, escaped from the zoo in Loeffingen, southwest of Stuttgart and not far from the Swiss border. Police said Thursday that it was not entirely clear how they got away, but construction work at the zoo might have been a factor. A few hours later, police said they were spotted, recaptured and returned to their cages without incident.