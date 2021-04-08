National Weather Service Making Changes To Better Serve Public

MADISON (WKOW) - Starting no sooner than 2024, "advisories" will no longer be used by the National Weather Service, a decision made earlier in 2021. This decision was made after months of discussion between members of the National Weather Service, social scientists as well as on air meteorologists.

Tim Halbach, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Milwaukee, joined the National Weather Service in 2005 and has been at the Milwaukee office since 2015.

Halbach's fascination for weather began as a child when a tornado moved through Oakfield. Halbach says he was fascinated by this tornado whereas his friends weren't, which is when he knew he was different from others.

"As long as I've been in the Weather Service, people have been those terms confused or, maybe, just don't know what they mean," Halbach said. Halbach referring to knowing the difference between a watch and a warning. He also says that the general public also gets confused by terms like advisories or the category of severe weather risk issued.

Which is why the 2011 severe weather season changed everything, Halbach said.

The 2011 severe weather season was a particularly active year with 1,703 tornadoes reported in the Unites States making 2011 the second most active year for tornadoes. The most active year being 2004 with nearly 2,000 tornadoes being reported.

2011 was also the second most deadly year when it came to tornadoes too; 553 people were killed by tornadoes with most of the deaths attributed to either the 2011 Super Outbreak in April or the EF5 tornado that hit Joplin, Missouri in May.

"There's all these people that have died or got injured from all this bad weather... are we doing the right thing to communicate things properly?"



After 2011, Halbach says the National Weather Service reached out to social scientists in hopes of fixing how the public receives weather products.

While there may be other changes coming over the next few years, Halbach says the first change will be the discontinuation of advisories starting in 2024. He also says that there may not be an "end date" when it comes to changes meaning the National Weather Service will continue to look at ways to better communicate their forecasts to the general public.