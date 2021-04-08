Pendarvis historical site in Mineral Point to remain closed through 2021 due to pandemic

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- The curators of Pendarvis historical site in Mineral Point posted on Facebook Thursday that public programming will remain closed for the rest of the year.

The Facebook post said work will continue to care and invest in the physical infrastructure of the historic site.

"We are also preparing for the 2022 season, writing business and staffing plans to address the unique challenge of reopening after two very uncertain years," the post said.

Pendarvis, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is made up of several 19th century cabins by Cornish immigrants who settled in Mineral Point to mine lead.