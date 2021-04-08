Rain chances rise, temperatures fall

MADISON (WKOW) - You'll want the umbrellas today as more rain develops.



SET UP

A slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system is passing through the Midwest increasing our rain chances for the next couple days.



As we get on the system's backside, temps will cool back to more seasonal levels for this time of year.



TODAY

Cloudy, milder and a bit breezy with winds from the south and temps in the low to mid 60s.



Rain will be most widespread this morning with spotty activity this afternoon.

We can use the rain -- most of Wisconsin is experiencing a deficit

TONIGHT

More scattered showers with temps in the mid to upper 40s.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 50s and scattered, lighter showers.

SATURDAY

The forecast is changing for the weekend. It looks like Saturday will be mainly dry under mostly cloudy skies in the mid to upper 50s.



Rain may possibly redevelop in the evening and at night. Highest chance will be near the stateline and southeastern Wisconsin.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain in the morning and temps in the upper 50s.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with light rain possible and temps in the mid to upper 50s.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny in the low 50s.