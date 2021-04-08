Records: Kansas lawmaker’s blood alcohol twice legal limit

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Legal affidavits say Kansas GOP Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he was arrested while driving the wrong way on a Kansas interstate in March. The affidavits released Thursday also say Suellentrop taunted the Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him. Suellentrop faces five charges, including driving under the influence and a felony offense of trying to elude law enforcement. The affidavit says that while a blood test was being administered, Suellentrop called the trooper “donut boy” and said he could “take him” in a fight. Suellentrop office said he would issue a statement later Thursday.