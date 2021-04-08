Salvage crews secure drifting Dutch cargo ship off Norway

HELSINKI (AP) — Despite heavy seas, a joint Norwegian-Dutch salvage operation has managed to get an abandoned Dutch cargo ship under control off the coast of Norway and was towing the ship to port. Norwegian officials said the rescue operation of the Eemslift Hendrika was completed early Thursday and the ship is slowly being towed to the western Norwegian city of Alesund. The ship’s crew of 12 was rescued by helicopter late Monday after a power outage in its main engine. Norwegian maritime authorities launched the salvage operation late Wednesday after it became clear that churning seas could make the drifting ship crash into the shore and create an oil spill.