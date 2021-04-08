Seven Badgers earn All-Big Ten volleyball honors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers volleyball team landed a record seven members on the All-Big Ten honors lists.

Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Year for the second-straight season. She also made All-Big Ten First Team. Joining her on the First Team were Grace Loberg, Dana Rettke and Devyn Robinson. Hilley and Rettke were unanimous selections. Robinson also made the All-Freshman Team.

Lauren Barnes, Molly Haggerty and Danielle Hart were named to the Second Team. Nicole Shanahan was named the team's Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Taylor Kuper, Jr., L, Illinois

Courtney Buzzerio, Jr., S/RS, Iowa

Erika Pritchard, Sr., OH, Maryland

Taylor Landfair, Fr., OH, Minnesota

REGAN PITTMAN, Sr., MB, MINNESOTA

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, MINNESOTA

Nicklin Hames, Jr., S, Nebraska

LAUREN STIVRINS, Sr., MB, NEBRASKA

LEXI SUN, Sr., OH, NEBRASKA

Temi Thomas Ailara, So., OPP, Northwestern

EMILY LONDOT, Fr., RS, OHIO STATE

Mac Podraza, So., S, Ohio State

Kaitlyn Hord, Jr., MH, Penn State

Hayley Bush, Jr., S, Purdue

Grace Cleveland, Jr., OH, Purdue

Caitlyn Newton, Sr., OH, Purdue

Jena Otec, Sr., L, Purdue

Inna Balyko, Jr., S, Rutgers

SYDNEY HILLEY, Sr., S, WISCONSIN

Grace Loberg, Sr., OH, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Sr., MB, WISCONSIN

Devyn Robinson, Fr., RS, Wisconsin

ALL CAPS denotes unanimous selection

Additional members named to team due to ties

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Megan Cooney, Sr., OH, Illinois

Adanna Rollins, Jr., OH, Minnesota

Vanja Bukilic, Jr., OH, Ohio State

Kylie Murr, So., L, Ohio State

Rylee Rader, Fr., MB, Ohio State

Gabby Blossom, Jr., S, Penn State

Jonni Parker, Jr., RS, Penn State

Lauren Barnes, Sr., L, Wisconsin

Molly Haggerty, Sr., OH, Wisconsin

Danielle Hart, Sr., MB, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jess Mruzik, OH, Michigan

Taylor Landfair, OH, Minnesota

Melani Shaffmaster, S, Minnesota

Emily Londot, RS, Ohio State

Rylee Rader, MB, Ohio State

Taylor Trammell, MB, Purdue

Devyn Robinson, RS, Wisconsin

Player of the Year: Stephanie Samedy, Sr., Minnesota

Defensive Player of the Year: Jena Otec, Sr., Purdue

Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Sr., Wisconsin

Freshman of the Year: Emily Londot, Ohio State

Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Jen Flynn Oldenburg, Ohio State

SPORTSMANSHIP HONOREES

Sophie Gregus, Illinois

Leyla Blackwell, Indiana

Edina Schmidt, Iowa

Chloe Prejean, Maryland

Maddie Dowd, Michigan

Alyssa Chronowski, Michigan State

Bayley McMenimen, Minnesota

Hayley Densberger, Nebraska

Ivey Whalen, Northwestern

Lauren Witte, Ohio State

Jenna Hampton, Penn State

Marissa Hornung, Purdue

Kamila Cieslik, Rutgers

Nicole Shanahan, Wisconsin