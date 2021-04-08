Seven Badgers earn All-Big Ten volleyball honors
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers volleyball team landed a record seven members on the All-Big Ten honors lists.
Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Year for the second-straight season. She also made All-Big Ten First Team. Joining her on the First Team were Grace Loberg, Dana Rettke and Devyn Robinson. Hilley and Rettke were unanimous selections. Robinson also made the All-Freshman Team.
Lauren Barnes, Molly Haggerty and Danielle Hart were named to the Second Team. Nicole Shanahan was named the team's Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
Taylor Kuper, Jr., L, Illinois
Courtney Buzzerio, Jr., S/RS, Iowa
Erika Pritchard, Sr., OH, Maryland
Taylor Landfair, Fr., OH, Minnesota
REGAN PITTMAN, Sr., MB, MINNESOTA
STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, MINNESOTA
Nicklin Hames, Jr., S, Nebraska
LAUREN STIVRINS, Sr., MB, NEBRASKA
LEXI SUN, Sr., OH, NEBRASKA
Temi Thomas Ailara, So., OPP, Northwestern
EMILY LONDOT, Fr., RS, OHIO STATE
Mac Podraza, So., S, Ohio State
Kaitlyn Hord, Jr., MH, Penn State
Hayley Bush, Jr., S, Purdue
Grace Cleveland, Jr., OH, Purdue
Caitlyn Newton, Sr., OH, Purdue
Jena Otec, Sr., L, Purdue
Inna Balyko, Jr., S, Rutgers
SYDNEY HILLEY, Sr., S, WISCONSIN
Grace Loberg, Sr., OH, Wisconsin
DANA RETTKE, Sr., MB, WISCONSIN
Devyn Robinson, Fr., RS, Wisconsin
ALL CAPS denotes unanimous selection
Additional members named to team due to ties
SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
Megan Cooney, Sr., OH, Illinois
Adanna Rollins, Jr., OH, Minnesota
Vanja Bukilic, Jr., OH, Ohio State
Kylie Murr, So., L, Ohio State
Rylee Rader, Fr., MB, Ohio State
Gabby Blossom, Jr., S, Penn State
Jonni Parker, Jr., RS, Penn State
Lauren Barnes, Sr., L, Wisconsin
Molly Haggerty, Sr., OH, Wisconsin
Danielle Hart, Sr., MB, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Jess Mruzik, OH, Michigan
Taylor Landfair, OH, Minnesota
Melani Shaffmaster, S, Minnesota
Emily Londot, RS, Ohio State
Rylee Rader, MB, Ohio State
Taylor Trammell, MB, Purdue
Devyn Robinson, RS, Wisconsin
Player of the Year: Stephanie Samedy, Sr., Minnesota
Defensive Player of the Year: Jena Otec, Sr., Purdue
Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Sr., Wisconsin
Freshman of the Year: Emily Londot, Ohio State
Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Jen Flynn Oldenburg, Ohio State
SPORTSMANSHIP HONOREES
Sophie Gregus, Illinois
Leyla Blackwell, Indiana
Edina Schmidt, Iowa
Chloe Prejean, Maryland
Maddie Dowd, Michigan
Alyssa Chronowski, Michigan State
Bayley McMenimen, Minnesota
Hayley Densberger, Nebraska
Ivey Whalen, Northwestern
Lauren Witte, Ohio State
Jenna Hampton, Penn State
Marissa Hornung, Purdue
Kamila Cieslik, Rutgers
Nicole Shanahan, Wisconsin