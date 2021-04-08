St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison welcomes back in-person volunteers

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health St. Mary's volunteers are slowly but surely returning to their posts at the hospital, after a long absence during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We knew that the value of their presence here was so important to our staff simply because of the questions that they asked about when they were returning," said Joanne Johnson, the director of volunteer services at St. Mary's. "Starting from day one, the volunteers left a huge void in the services that they provide here in support of our staff and our patients."

Johnson's use of the word "support" could not be more apt. While the health care staff does what it does best to take care of patients, the volunteers add to that mission in their own way. They help transport patients around the hospital, deliver mail and flowers, and cuddle NICU babies when parents or caregivers can't be there. The list goes on, and their passion for their jobs is unmatched.

"It's a big deal for patients here to be in the hospital, and I do my best to make them feel at ease and comfortable," said Bill Ganshert, a long-time volunteer.

He and his wife, Jane, have been volunteer mainstays for nearly a decade. Both have clocked hundreds upon hundreds of hours of service and supported areas like patient transport, NICU cuddler, and mail and flower delivery. Jane Ganshert even helped run the gift shop for a time.

"It's a wonderful time to help others and to certainly be treated well," she said.

While it's not quite like old times yet, the Gansherts are grateful to be back in the hospital after spending months providing support from their homes.

"We're not at full strength yet. It's a process," said Bill Ganshert. "But I feel good about it. We had no doubt that we were coming back to continue our volunteering here."

Johnson said they are bringing back volunteers in phases, starting with adults first. While high school and college students make up a large portion of the volunteer pool, they are planning to bring them back sometime later in the future.

By May 1, of the 750 total volunteers on the roster, just over 150 of them will be back in the hospital performing their duties. Some responsibilities are new as the hospital adapted and expanded to streamline a few things. Patient transport, mail and flowers, and dispatch services now offer a wider scope of delivery. Hospital staff can call one number for any of those things, which officials hope will make things easier for staff and volunteers.

Johnson is looking forward to their full return to the hospital.

"The volunteers are the heart of St. Mary's," she said. "They always have been, they always will be."