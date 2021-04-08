Suspect at large after shots fired in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A suspect is at large after a road rage incident in Stoughton Thursday morning let to gunshots.

According to a news release from SPD spokesperson Patrick Conlin, the incident occurred at 8:48 Thursday morning, on the 1900 block of Lincoln avenue. The unidentified suspect fired three shots from a car before fleeing the scene.

Nobody was injured in the incident, although police did determine that the shots struck two homes further down Lincoln Avenue.

Police have identified the suspected shooter, but have not released a name to the public. The investigation is ongoing.