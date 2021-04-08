Top Polish judge under fire for tweet about transgender kid

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s leading opposition party is asking prosecutors to investigate a constitutional court judge on allegations of publicly endangering a 10-year-old transgender child by identifying the child publicly. It is the latest development highlighting the deep divide in Poland over the issue of LGBT rights. The issue is the source of a bitter standoff between conservatives and those calling for greater openness for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The judge had written a tweet Tuesday criticizing a school that had instructed teachers to respect the wishes of the 10-year-old child to be addressed as a girl. She called the child a “boy” and published the school’s address. The country’s main opposition party accuses of her endangering the child.