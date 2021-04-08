Trump endorses Sen. Johnson, who hasn’t decided if he’s running again

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former President Donald Trump issued a statement through his political action committee Thursday endorsing Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

In the brief statement, Trump acknowledges Johnson has yet to decide whether he'll seek a third term in November.

"Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin," Trump said according to the statement.

In a text to The Associated Press, Johnson said he appreciated Trump's "words of support and encouragement."

Trump used the Save America PAC to issue the endorsement. He remains banned from the largest social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. Trump has floated the idea of starting his own social platform.

Trump said Johnson's support of military spending and gun rights prompted his statement, according to the release.

"He is brave, he is bold, he loves our Country, our Military, and our Vets. He will protect our Second Amendment, and everything else we stand for," said Trump per the statement. "It is the kind of courage we need in the U.S. Senate. He has no idea how popular he is. Run, Ron, Run!"

Last month, Johnson said he was "probably" going to keep his word in 2016 about not seeking a third term in the Senate.

Johnson hedged on those remarks, saying when he made his initial pledge nearly six years ago, he did not know Democrats would have control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

"It was my preference then. I would say it's probably my preference now," Johnson said on a March 5 press call. "I'm happy to go home but that pledge was based on an assumption we wouldn't have Democrats once again in total control of government."