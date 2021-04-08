Vote counting to start in Amazon union election

Vote counting in the union push at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, is expected to start as early as Thursday, but hundreds of contested ballots could muddy the outcome if it’s a close race. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said that 3,215 votes were sent in, about 55% of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote. Hundreds of those votes were contested by Amazon or the union for various reasons. In order to determine a winner, the margin of victory must be more than the number of contested votes, otherwise a hearing will be held on whether or not to open the contested votes and count them toward the final tally.