Welsh soccer team Swansea boycotts social media over racism

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Welsh soccer team Swansea City will boycott social media over racist abuse sent to its players. For seven days from later Thursday, there will be no posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchap. Swansea plays in England’s second-tier League Championship. The club has written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook counterpart Mark Zuckerberg to ask for more stringent policing and punishments for those posting racist messages.