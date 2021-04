MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul will introduce a bill Thursday to expand his office's authority to investigate civil rights cases.

According to a news release from his office, Kaul will be joined by state Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg), as well as representatives from several advocacy groups.

The legislation will be announced at a 2:00 p.m. press conference Thursday.