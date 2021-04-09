9 more child porn possession charges for former radio DJ Jackson Jones

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nine more charges of possessing child pornography have been leveled against a former radio DJ.

Matthew B. Jones, 40, of Mount Horeb, was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with nine more counts of possession of child pornography, according to online court records.

Jones had previously been charged with one felony count, bringing the total to 10.

Staff in the Dane County District Attorney's office said that the charges had been added Wednesday.

Jones was once an on-air personality for Q106 who went by the name Jackson Jones.

Felony possession of child pornography, according to state statutes, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

At the time Jones' arrest in February, Mount Horeb police said that they were first tipped off about potential child porn possession in December 2020.

The tip spawned an investigation which led to a search warrant.

Jones is out of jail on signature bond.

Tom Walker, President & General Manager of Mid-West Family Broadcasting Madison, told 27 News at the time Jones was given the bond, "to the best of our knowledge, none of these activities he's accused of took place at our facilities or used our resources. We're conducting an internal investigation to verify that. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation."