Amazon warehouse workers reject union bid; Solidarity protest planned for Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Amazon workers voted against forming a union at a warehouse in Alabama, and a Madison protest is planned to back the workers who supported unionizing.

The win proved the might of the online shopping giant and cut off a path that labor activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company and beyond.

Amazon crossed the threshold to secure a majority of votes, with 1,798 warehouse workers voting against the union and 738 voting in favor, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which led the organizing efforts in Bessemer, said it would file an objection with the NLRB charging the company with illegally interfering with the union vote.

Socialist Alternative announced in a press release Friday that it would hold a protest outside of the Amazon Hub Locker at 801 West Johnson St. The demonstration was planned for 1 p.m.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth), an outspoken critic of Amazon and proponent of the unionizing effort, said in a statement, "The brave workers in Bessemer, Alabama have made history in a state that is not known to be friendly to organized labor against a corporation that has built an empire off too often exploiting its workers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.