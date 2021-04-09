Authorities on lookout for missing man

KRONENWETTER (WKOW) -- Marathon County authorities are searching for an elderly man after he went missing Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post on the DOJ Silver Alert page, Ronald Kendler was last seen in Kronenwetter Friday morning, driving his purple 2008 Cadillac DTS. The car has Wisconsin plates, marked 757-WWD.

Authorities reported Kendler was last seen leaving his house in Kronenwetter on Angelo Drive. He was seen traveling south on Angelo towards Kowalski.

Kendler was last wearing gray pants and a dark jacket or sweatshirt, and has shoulder-length gray hair, according to officials.

Anyone who sees Kendler is asked to contact the Kronenwetter police department at (715) 261-7793.