Authorities on lookout for missing man

Ronald Kendler

KRONENWETTER (WKOW) -- Marathon County authorities are searching for an elderly man after he went missing Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post on the DOJ Silver Alert page, Ronald Kendler was last seen in Kronenwetter Friday morning, driving his purple 2008 Cadillac DTS. The car has Wisconsin plates, marked 757-WWD.

Authorities reported Kendler was last seen leaving his house in Kronenwetter on Angelo Drive. He was seen traveling south on Angelo towards Kowalski.

Kendler was last wearing gray pants and a dark jacket or sweatshirt, and has shoulder-length gray hair, according to officials.

Anyone who sees Kendler is asked to contact the Kronenwetter police department at (715) 261-7793.

Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Ronald Kendler, 84, White, Male, 6'03" 190 lbs, with Brown eyes, White, Long...

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert on Friday, April 9, 2021

Peter Culver

