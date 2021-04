MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin Badgers star Cole Caufield claimed the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey.

Caufield led the nation with 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games. The Stevens Point native was previously named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Caufield also claimed First-Team All-American Honors

Wisconsin's Dylan Holloway and Linus Weissbach were named Second-Team All-Americans.