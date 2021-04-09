Brodhead police make arrest in drive-by shooting

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- An Edgerton man is in custody after he allegedly fired several shots at a car, resulting in no injuries.

Damian Brandt, 19, was allegedly traveling behind another car on 4th Street in Brodhead when he shot at the other car several times, according to a press release from Broadhead police. The car was hit, but its sole occupant was not.

Officers arrested Brandt while serving a search warrant at a home where he lived in Edgerton.

Brandt faces pending charges of reckless endangerment. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Edgerton police assited with the investigation.