Canceled flights, expired clearances: resettlements in limbo

It’s been two months since President Joe Biden signed an executive order he said would “begin the hard work of restoring our refugee admissions program.” Part of that work was to include raising the number of refugees allowed into the United States. But the number hasn’t yet budged. And faith-based groups that work with refugees are concerned about the impact of that delay — including canceled flights and expired medical clearances — on the thousands of people waiting to come to the U.S. “Right now, the way that the refugee program is operating, it really is operating as if President Trump were still president,” said Jenny Yang, vice president for advocacy and policy at World Relief.