Chauvin trial enters 10th day, focus on Floyd’s cause of death

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) -- The murder trial of Derek Chauvin is entering the 10th day of witness testimony.

So far 33 witnesses have been called for the prosecution—the focus is now on testimony from medical experts as both sides try to pinpoint the exact cause of George Floyd's death. Camila Bernal is in Minneapolis with the latest.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," said Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary expert.

The testimony contradicted a key tenet of Chauvin's defense: that George Floyd died of pre-existing health conditions and drug use.

"Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen," Tobin said. "With each breath he has to fight."

Dr. Martin Tobin says he believes the combination of the handcuffs, the street, and the position of Chauvin's knees on Floyd's neck and back made it impossible for Floyd to breathe.

A second medical expert agreed.

"Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia," said Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Bill Smock. "It is a fancy way of saying he died because he had no oxygen left in his body."

The defense focused on the potential impact of Floyd's heart disease and argued fentanyl use may have been the cause of Floyd's death

"You would expect he would complaining of chest pain and you would expect he would be demonstrating a very rapid respiratory rate," Tobin said. "We don't see either."

But the experts called to the stand Thursday rejected those theories

"He is saying please please get off me, I want to breathe, I can't breathe," said Smock. "That is not a fentanyl overdose. That is somebody begging to breathe"

The testimony comes as the Hennepin County medical examiner who conducted the first autopsy on Floyd is expected to testify later Friday.