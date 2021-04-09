Coney Island attractions reopen after losing year to virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Coney Island’s illustrious amusement parks have reopened after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered them all last year. The Wonder Wheel, the Cyclone rollercoaster and other attractions began welcoming visitors late Friday morning. The rides will be open on weekends at first, with reduced capacity and other pandemic precautions. Some 100 frontline workers will get the first rides on the Wonder Wheel, which turned 100 last year. Luna Park, meanwhile, includes the 94-year-old Cyclone. The park’s website says six new attractions for youngsters are coming online this year.