Crowds in Shawano check out sturgeon spawning

(WKOW) -- Sturgeon spawning is underway and that's creating a show along the Wolf River.

Crowds of people walked along the shoreline in Shawano to get a look at the prehistoric fish in action.

People who came down say it was a thrill.

"You gotta be kind of careful because they're splashing around a lot and you're going to get wet too, but it's just amazing how many there are," said Terry Witthuhn.

The DNR uses the spawning season to monitor the sturgeon population.

They catch fish, measure them and tag them.

Judging by the size of some of the fish being pulled out of the water, the DNR says the sturgeon population is strong.