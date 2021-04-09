Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Horn of African country of Djibouti went to the polls peacefully on Friday as President Ismail Omar Guelleh seeks a fifth term in the small but strategically important nation home to military bases for the United States, China and others. The 73-year-old Guelleh faces just one challenger, the independent candidate Zakaria Ismail Farah, who halted campaigning early while asserting that he could not do so in safety. In protest, he appeared with his mouth taped shut. Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country’s development and relative stability.